WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

Updated on: 05 February,2025 08:41 AM IST  |  Kampala
Agencies |

Ugandan authorities had declared an Ebola outbreak in the capital, Kampala, late last month.

WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

A nurse administers the first injection of the vaccine. PIC/AFP

WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said that it has launched a first-ever vaccine trial in Uganda for Ebola from the Sudan species of the virus.


In a statement, WHO’s Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the candidate vaccine as well as candidate treatments are being made available through clinical trial protocols to further test for efficacy and safety.


He added that three vaccination rings were defined, with the first ring involving about 40 contacts and contacts of contacts of the first reported and confirmed case. Ugandan authorities had declared an Ebola outbreak in the capital, Kampala, late last month.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

