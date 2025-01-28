Breaking News
WHO: Sheikh Hasina's daughter's ouster sought

Updated on: 28 January,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies

Wazed, based in Delhi, is a psychologist and has worked extensively on neurodevelopmental disorders. She was confirmed as the WHO Regional Director on January 23, 2024

WHO: Sheikh Hasina’s daughter’s ouster sought

Saima Wazed

WHO: Sheikh Hasina’s daughter’s ouster sought
Bangladesh has started preparations to take action to remove Saima Wazed, the daughter of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from her position as the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for South-East Asia. 


Wazed, based in Delhi, is a psychologist and has worked extensively on neurodevelopmental disorders. She was confirmed as the WHO Regional Director on January 23, 2024.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


sheikh hasina bangladesh world health organization news world news International news

