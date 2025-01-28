WHO: Sheikh Hasina’s daughter’s ouster sought

Wazed, based in Delhi, is a psychologist and has worked extensively on neurodevelopmental disorders. She was confirmed as the WHO Regional Director on January 23, 2024

Saima Wazed

Bangladesh has started preparations to take action to remove Saima Wazed, the daughter of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from her position as the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for South-East Asia.

Wazed, based in Delhi, is a psychologist and has worked extensively on neurodevelopmental disorders. She was confirmed as the WHO Regional Director on January 23, 2024.

