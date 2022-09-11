Who will inherit late Queen Elizabeth II’s tiaras and crowns?

It comprises more than a million items, some of which date back to Henry VIII’s reign.

Queen Elizabeth II had an exquisite collection of jewels including expensive crowns and tiaras. It is believed that the Queen’s private collection has around 50 tiaras.

While some of her jewels like crowns and brooches are on display at the Tower of London, her personal collection also comprises a lot of exorbitantly priced jewels. The ones on display at the Tower of London belong not to a person but to the Crown and whoever is the monarch. The Royal Collection, the greatest private collection in the world and home to the majority of the royal family’s huge collection of artworks, also houses the Queen’s jewels. It comprises more than a million items, some of which date back to Henry VIII’s reign.

As far as inheritance of her personal belongings goes, according to New York Post, in theory, Queen Elizabeth could have given any one her iconic tiaras, because it is thought that she has a personal collection of them. In this case, it could be King Charles’ wife Camilla. It can also be passed on to Kate Middleton, as she was reportedly close to the Queen. As far as the Kohinoor-mounted crown is concerned, it is likely that the crown will be passed on to the Queen Consort.

