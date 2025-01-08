Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England is a potential candidate

Trudeau speaks during a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Who will replace Justin Trudeau? x 00:00

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation after facing an increasing loss of support both within his party and in the country. Trudeau has said he plans to stay on as prime minister until a new party leader is chosen. The Liberals need to elect a new leader before Parliament resumes on March 24 because all three opposition parties say they will bring down the Liberal government in a no-confidence vote at the first opportunity, which would trigger an election.

Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England is a potential candidate. He has the reputation of a tough regulator and beings significant economic expertise to the table. The former deputy prime minister and finance minister, Chrystia Freeland was critical of Trudeau’s economic policies and resigned last month. She is a globalist who sits on the board of the World Economic Forum. Freeland, who is of Ukrainian heritage, also has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Another possible candidate is the new finance minister, Dominic LeBlanc. The former public safety minister, and a close friend of Trudeau, LeBlanc recently joined the prime minister at a dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. LeBlanc was Trudeau’s babysitter when Trudeau was a child. Meanwhile, many analysts say Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will form the next government. Poilievre, for years the party’s go-to attack dog, is a firebrand populist who blamed Canada’s cost of living crisis on Trudeau. He has vowed to scrap a carbon tax and defund the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

