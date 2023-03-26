Will do everything we can to help: Joe Biden on Mississippi tornado damage

Biden expressed condolences and offered "full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm."

Representative Image US President Joe Biden. File Pic

As Tornado left a trail of destruction across US state of Mississippi killing as many as 23 people and plunging thousands of homes into darkness, US President Joe Biden called the devastation "heartbreaking" as search and rescue efforts continued on Saturday. Biden expressed condolences and offered "full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm."

"To those impacted by these devastating storms, and to the first responders and emergency personnel working to help their fellow Americans: we will do everything we can to help. We will be there as long as it takes. We will work together to deliver the support you need to recover," Biden said. Biden in his statement on Saturday said: "While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know that many of our fellow Americans are not only grieving for family and friends, they've lost their homes and businesses."

President Joe Biden spoke with state and local leaders after deadly storms swept across the South overnight and said he is "praying for those who have lost loved ones" and "for those whose loved ones are missing." At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured due to tornado and strong thunderstorms that swept across Mississippi, US, late Friday, leaving a trail of damage for over 100 miles, ABC News reported citing local and federal authorities said.

The US President said he had reached out to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and had spoken to Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Bennie Thompson to express his condolences and offer full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm.

"I also spoke to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, who has already deployed emergency response personnel and resources to support search-and-rescue teams, assess the damage, and focus our federal support where it is needed most quickly," Biden said in his statement released by The White House.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency Saturday in all counties affected by the severe storms that swept across the state Friday, according to a statement.

"I'm devastated by the destruction and loss of life that these storms have caused," Reeves said. "The state of Mississippi will continue doing everything we can to marshal every resource available to support our fellow Mississippians who are in need. The state will be there to help them rebuild."

Mississippi Governor said 23 people were killed in the tornado and storms that struck Mississippi. Reeves tweeted, "At least twenty-three Mississippians were killed by last night's violent tornados. We know that many more are injured. Search and rescue teams are still active."

In another tweet, he stated, "Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God's protection tonight. We have activated medical support--surging more ambulances and other emergency assets for those affected. Search and rescue is active. Watch weather reports and stay cautious through the night, Mississippi!"

"We're not going anywhere and we're in it for the long haul. Please join me in praying for the family and friends of those who lost loved ones in this trying time," CNN reported Reeves continued as saying.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency in a tweet said, "We can confirm 23 dead, dozens injured, 4 missing due to last night's tornadoes. We have numerous local and state search and rescue teams that continue to work this morning. A number of assets are on the ground to assist those that have been impacted." It further said, "We will provide more information as it becomes available."

Speaking to ABC News, Coroner Angelia Easton said that 13 people had died in Sharkey County. Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles confirmed that three people had died. Meanwhile, Coroner Alan Gurley said that two people died in Monroe County. Jose Watson, a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper, said one person died in Silver City, in Humphreys County, as per the news report.

