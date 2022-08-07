Woman births baby for strangers from Instagram

Midwestern mom of two becomes a surrogate for a couple she met via Instagram

Samantha Matthews, 38, is a lifestyle influencer. Pics/Instagram

Samantha Matthews, 31, is a mother of two and a lifestyle influencer from Missouri, who was recently pregnant for the third time. But it is not these credentials or her bulging belly that has attracted attention. Matthews was pregnant with a foetus she was holding for a couple from Manhattan, whom she had never met in person, but who had slid into her DMs on Instagram.

As a gestational surrogate—someone who lends their womb (and not their eggs) for the pregnancy, Matthews was reportedly paid approximately $40,000 (over Rs 31 lakh). The child was born on July 27.

The Manhattan-based couple learnt of Matthews’ interest in surrogacy through her online testimonial about almost serving as a surrogate to another couple she met online on October 2018. She had posted about the experience in the Facebook group “Surrogates and Intended Parents Match and Chat”. The couple approached her on Instagram and Matthews agreed to the terms.

With COVID-19 looming, the parents-to-be attended all of Matthews’ doctor’s appointments and ultrasound sessions virtually. The couple, however, made it physically to the delivery room for their child’s birth. The content creator, with the help of her husband Dan, 34, documented the whole journey, but kept herself and her family emotionally detached from the baby on board.

“Every step of the way I kept reminding myself, ‘This is not my baby, this is for [the couple]. They get to celebrate those milestones, and we’re celebrating baby’s life for them,” says Mathews. While she was carrying the child, Mathews relied heavily on her family and friends to look after her own biological children: Five-year-old son Canyon and four-year-old daughter Ember.

They also had to be explained that the surrogacy is to help another couple in distress and that they could not think of the baby as a “little brother” or “little sister” or even use those terms to talk to their mother about her growing belly. “After the delivery, my kids saw the parents with their baby, and understood the whole concept,” said Mathews. She didn’t even hold the newborn until the day after the baby was born.

Rs 31L

Amount Samantha Matthews is paid as a gestational surrogate

Short circuit ho gaya

Australian man claims high electricity bills led to his divorce

Bryn Lawson, 55, has accused Australia Gas Light Company (AGL), Australia’s largest electricity providers of using faulty meter at his north-west Sydney home, which led to the end of his 35-year-old marriage. The accusation was made after he received an incorrect bill of more than $833. AGL apologized to him for the issue but it became a recurring problem. “I’d come home and the lights would be on, the power would be on and the power bills are high. I’d be saying ‘what have you got the lights on for, why is the heater on’?”, Lawson exclaims, stating that his high power nagging became one of the reasons for his wife to leave him. He further elaborates on how he clicks pictures of his power meter every month and sends it to AGL, only to see no change as such.

Un(leash) the kids, netizens growl

Jordan Driskell, 31, uploaded a video on Instagram last month where his children, Zoey, Dakota, Hollyn, Asher and Gavin, were tethered together—with a leash—as they tottered along. People on the web have been outraging over the father of five’s method for managing his five-year-old quintuplets (three girls, two boys). Some users complained they were disturbed by the sight of children being tied together. “Are you going to train them to pull a sleigh next? Which one has the red nose?” one user commented.

This burger pickle is worth $6,200

Michael Lett Gallery in Auckland displayed an artwork titled “Pickle” on the ceiling of the venue. The artwork is of a ketchup-smeared pickled slice of cucumber. Owned by Australian artist Matthew Griffin, the gallery describes it as a “deliberately provocative gesture” designed to question what holds value today.

South Korea’s obscene garlic advertisement

Hongseong County in South Korea has been roasted over a garlic ad that “stinks of obscenity”. The controversy is about a 30-second ad posted on YouTube that used the words “very thick” and “hard” repeatedly to describe the quality of the local garlic. The video has garnered about 1,90,000 views.

NZ bar faces backlash for ‘sexist’ job ad

Stumpers Bar & Cafe in New Zealand placed an ad on their counter window, saying that they needed a part-time bar staffer with “double D breasts, great smile, and a good attitude”. The ad happened to be a joke, but it ended up catching traction on social media, especially from those who refused to overlook the sexist tone.

Grey hair, do care

Grey hair is no more just an indicator of ageing—the National Health Service (NHS), England, states it might indicate someone at high risk of developing heart disease; or suffering a stroke or heart attack. Research states that the following observations were made on the basis of experiments conducted on groups of mice.

Beacon to a bacon hack

Chef Roice Bethel posted a hack to make bacon crispy on TikTok. “If you want perfectly crispy bacon, you have to boil it,” says Bethel in the video. “The muscle cooks extremely quickly, the fat takes a longer time to render out,” he states. The chef has 6,65,000 followers on the app, and has over 2.9 million views on the video.