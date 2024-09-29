Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > World cant ignore global violence India

World can’t ignore global violence: India

Updated on: 30 September,2024 08:37 AM IST  |  United Nations
Agencies |

Top

“We are gathered here at a difficult time. The world is yet to recover from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. A war in Ukraine is well into its third year

World can’t ignore global violence: India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article
World can’t ignore global violence: India
x
00:00

Amid the ongoing Ukraine and Gaza conflicts, India on Saturday cautioned that the world cannot be “fatalistic” about the continuation of violence on a large scale, asserting that the international community seeks “urgent solutions” and its sentiments must be acknowledged and acted upon.


“We are gathered here at a difficult time. The world is yet to recover from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. A war in Ukraine is well into its third year. The conflict in Gaza is acquiring wider ramifications,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the General Debate of the 79th UN General Assembly.


He said the UN has always maintained that peace and development go hand-in-hand.


79th
UN General Assembly

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

S Jaishankar india ukraine gaza strip news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK