World can’t ignore global violence: India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. File pic/PTI

Amid the ongoing Ukraine and Gaza conflicts, India on Saturday cautioned that the world cannot be “fatalistic” about the continuation of violence on a large scale, asserting that the international community seeks “urgent solutions” and its sentiments must be acknowledged and acted upon.

“We are gathered here at a difficult time. The world is yet to recover from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. A war in Ukraine is well into its third year. The conflict in Gaza is acquiring wider ramifications,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the General Debate of the 79th UN General Assembly.

He said the UN has always maintained that peace and development go hand-in-hand.

