Indian Pangolin is one of the most trafficked wildlife species. Representation Pic/istock

US officials proposed on Monday to protect the pangolin, a small, nocturnal mammal covered in scales, under the Endangered Species Act. The pangolin is the most trafficked mammal in the world in large part for its scales, used in traditional Chinese medicine, and meat, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service is looking to add protections for four species of the pangolin native to Asia including the Chinese, Indian, Sunda and Philippine pangolin and three species native to Africa, including the white-bellied, black-bellied and giant pangolin.

Seven species are in danger of extinction, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. The Endangered Species Act protects over 2000 US and foreign species. Conservation and environmental groups say habitat loss from climate change is just one reason the Act is especially critical today.

