Maharashtra: Rare pangolin caught on cam in Pune’s grasslands

A rare Indian pangolin spotted in Pune’s grasslands, highlighting the hidden wildlife thriving in human-dominated landscapes

In a surprising discovery, a camera trap set up near a human-dominated landscape in Pune’s grasslands and farmlands has captured an image of the Indian pangolin. The sighting highlights how Maharashtra’s agricultural belt and grasslands quietly support elusive species.

The Indian pangolin is widely distributed across India, whereas the Chinese pangolin is found in Northeast India. The Indian pangolin occurs sporadically throughout the plains and lower slopes of hills, from south of the Himalayas to Kanyakumari, except in the northeastern region. The Chinese pangolin is found in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, and northern Bengal.

According to experts, the Indian pangolin is classified as Endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

The rare pangolin sighting in Pune’s arid grasslands has surprised wildlife conservationists.

Mihir Godbole, founder of The Grasslands Trust, told mid-day that pangolins are typically found in the forest habitats of the Western Ghats, making their recent sighting in Pune’s dry grasslands an unexpected and exciting discovery. “Pangolins primarily feed on termites and ants, so it’s intriguing to understand what this population is surviving on, given that this landscape doesn’t naturally fulfil their dietary needs,” said Godbole.

The discovery was made during Pune’s first-ever systematic, science-driven camera-trapping survey of grasslands, aimed at assessing the population status of multiple mammal species and the overall health of the habitat. “These surveys are yielding many firsts. Spotting a pangolin in such an environment is particularly remarkable, and the Forest Department welcomes this news,” said Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of Forests, Pune Wildlife Division.

Godbole added that this large-scale camera-trapping initiative is supported by The Habitats Trust and is led by Shreyas Nakate, Zeenal Vajrinkar, Vijayraj Jare, and Prasad Memane from The Grasslands Trust.

The Indian pangolin is one of the most trafficked wild mammals in the world, with high demand for its scales, meat, and illegal pet trade.

Rushikesh Chavan, head of The Habitats Trust, said, “These camera trap images confirm that pangolins are more widespread than we think. However, they are also the most hunted wild animals today.

At least 1200 pangolins were found in illegal trade between 2018 and 2022, along with nearly 1000 kg of pangolin scales—which means close to 2,000 pangolins were killed in just a few years. Efforts like these are critical to saving this species from extinction.”

1200

No. of pangolins found in illegal trade between 2018-2022

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) on Pangolin Poaching

The major threats to pangolins in India are hunting and poaching for local consumption and international trade. Another reason for hunting pangolins is their meat. There is now greater evidence of their inclusion in illicit international trade, particularly their scales, with trafficking routes leading from India through Myanmar to China and Southeast Asian countries. Inadequate information on population and distribution further exacerbates the threats arising from hunting and poaching.