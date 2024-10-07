UN says it could take up to 15 years and nearly $650 million to clear rubble

An aerial view of the Gaza Strip before the war broke out

Listen to this article Year of destruction could take decades to rebuild x 00:00

Israel’s yearlong offensive against Hamas, launched in response to the militant group’s October 7 attack into Israel, has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused staggering destruction across the Gaza Strip that could take decades to rebuild.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of thousands of people are crammed into squalid tent camps with no homes to return to, even if there is a cease-fire. The mountains of rubble alone, laced with human remains, unexploded ordnance and other hazardous materials, could take years to remove.

The fighting left roughly a quarter of all structures in Gaza destroyed or severely damaged, according to a UN assessment.

Tens of thousands killed

Israel says it has killed over 17,000 militants, but has not provided evidence. Over 720 Israeli soldiers have been killed since October 7, including in the attack itself, the war in Gaza and the conflict with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group.

Destruction after a year of Israeli bombardment. Pics/AFP

Thousands displaced

The UN estimates that around 90 per cent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people have been displaced, often multiple times. Israeli evacuation orders now cover around 90 per cent of the territory. Schools have been turned into shelters, and thousands have crammed into sprawling tent camps.

Critical infra destroyed

The war has gutted Gaza’s infrastructure, which was already in bad shape after a 16-year blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt when Hamas seized power in 2007. The UN says the war has damaged or destroyed over 92 per cent of Gaza’s main roads and more than 84% of its health facilities. It estimates nearly 70 per cent of Gaza’s water and sanitation plants have been destroyed or damaged. That includes all five of the territory’s wastewater treatment facilities, plus desalination plants, sewage pumping stations, wells and reservoirs.

Years to clear the rubble

Where buildings once stood, there are now giant drifts of rubble laced with human remains, hazardous substances and unexploded munitions. The UN estimates the war has left 40 million tonnes of rubble in Gaza, enough to fill New York’s Central Park to a depth of about 25 feet. It could take up to 15 years and nearly $650 million to clear it all away.

Rebuilding may take decades

The World Bank estimated $18.5 billion in damage in Gaza from the first three months of the war, before several major Israeli operations. That figure is nearly equivalent to the combined economic output of the West Bank and Gaza in 2022. The Shelter Cluster said it will take 40 years to rebuild Gaza’s destroyed homes.

Rockets fired into Israel amid vigils to mark Oct. 7 attack

Israelis were holding vigils and somber ceremonies on Monday to mark a year since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, the deadliest in the country’s history, which sparked the war in Gaza and scarred Israelis indelibly. Meanwhile, Hamas showed that it was still putting up a fight as it launched rockets that set off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, as well as closer to the Gaza border.

Hamas also said it attacked Israeli forces in different parts of Gaza. The Israeli military said it launched a wave of artillery and airstrikes overnight and into Monday to thwart what it said was an imminent attack. It said it targeted Hamas launch posts and underground militant infrastructure.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever