Yemen’s Houthi rebels’ drone strike kills one in Tel Aviv

The Houthis have repeatedly launched drones and missiles toward Israel throughout the nine-month-long war, in solidarity with the Palestinian people and against Israel

Kids walk past buildings destroyed in Khan Yunis, on Friday. Pic/AFP

Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Friday claimed responsibility for an early morning drone strike that hit a part of central Tel Aviv near the United States Embassy, leaving at least 10 injured and one dead. The aerial strike rumbled through the streets causing shards of shrapnel to rain down and spreading shards of glass over a large radius.

The Houthis have repeatedly launched drones and missiles toward Israel throughout the nine-month-long war, in solidarity with the Palestinian people and against Israel. But until Friday, all were intercepted by either Israel or Western allies with forces stationed in the region. Yahya Sare’e, the Houthis’ spokesperson, said the strike was in retaliation to the war underway in Gaza.

