‘2024 WC prep starts now’

India’s stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya says roadmap to next T20 showpiece begins with series against New Zealand; young players to get enough opportunities

India’s Hardik Pandya at a training session in Wellington yesterday. Pic/AFP

Stand-in T20I skipper Hardik Pandya on Wednesday said the road map for 2024 T20 World Cup starts now, adding that going forward a lot of players will be given chances to stake their claim in the side. India’s 2022 T20 World Cup hopes ended with a 10-wicket defeat against eventual champions England in the semifinals.

‘Need to overcome WC loss’

Pandya, who will be leading India in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting Friday, said the team needs to overcome from their World Cup failure. “Yes, we all know there is disappointment of the World Cup but we are professionals and we need to cope with it,” Pandya told reporters.

The next T20 World Cup will be played in 2024 in the West Indies and United States and the Indian squad is expected to undergo a major transition in the next two years. “Yes, the next T20 WC is almost two years so we have time [to unearth new talent]. A lot of cricket will be played and a lot of people will get enough chances. The road map starts from now,” he added.

In the absence of senior players, the likes of Shubman Gill, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have been given a chance and Pandya says it will be an important series for them in the grand scheme of things. “The main boys are not here but the guys who are already here, they have also been playing for one and-a-half, two years now,” he said.

Time for youth to step up

“They have had ample chances and enough time in international cricket to express themselves and show what they have. It is an important series for a lot of boys who if they eventually do well here will be able to put a strong case going forward,” added Pandya.

‘Don’t need to prove anything to anyone’

Reacting to England ex-captain Michael Vaughan’s column which stated that India have achieved absolutely nothing since 2011 their ODI World Cup triumph and have been the most under-performing white-ball team ever, Hardik Pandya said, “We don’t need to prove anything to anyone. When you don’t do well, people will have their opinion, which we respect.”

