"3-0 drubbing at the hands of NZ might awaken sleeping giant India": Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood, who is a part of Australia's three-pronged pace attack along with Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat Cummins, lauded his Trans-Tasman rivals for achieving something no other team has been able to do

Josh Hazlewood (Pic: File Pic)

Star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood feels that Team India's confidence would have been shaken by the series loss against New Zealand, but the sleeping gaint can mount a strong comeback ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team India suffered a series whitewash against New Zealand after losing the third Test match by 25 runs at Wankheded Stadium in Mumbai, the first time in their Test history, which goes back to 1933.

"It might awaken a sleeping giant, so to speak. We'll see that when they come out," Josh Hazlewood told 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

Not only did the drubbing at home mark one of the darkest moments in India's Test cricket history, it has also significantly impacted the Rohit Sharma-led side's chances of qualifying for next year's World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Losing three back-to-back losses has made India lose their top spot on the WTC rankings. They will now lock horns with Australia for the five-match Test series. The Indians need to win four out of their five Tests against the Aussies in order to boost their chances for the qualification of the WTC final berth.

"It's obviously better them losing 3-0 than winning 3-0, easily. The confidence might have taken a bit of a hit. A lot of them have been out here, but there are a few batters who haven't, so they'll be a bit unsure of what to expect," Hazlewood said.

"I don't think you can read too much into it. The results are obviously good for us in a way."

"Credit to the Kiwi boys. They played outstanding cricket. To win 3-0 in India is unbelievable. It's hard enough to win one game there, let alone every match of the series," Hazlewood said.

Australia are set to host India for a five-match Test series, starting November 22 in Perth.

"Everything's falling into place. It's just a huge series. Every time we play India, it's right up there with the Ashes," Hazlewood said.

"I think the crowds will be massive. I think the TV ratings could be huge. (There is talk) it could be the biggest ever."

Josh Hazlewood, who turned up for Queensland in their Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales, missed the opening ODI against Pakistan on Monday but said he would play the second match on Friday in Adelaide.

"I pretty much got out what I needed very happy with how I bowled. Body felt surprisingly good. The longer I went, I think the better that I felt, and the rhythm was there," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)