Josh Hazlewood. Pic/AFP

One of Australia's bowling mainstays, Josh Hazlewood expressed his views on their records against India. The first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at the Optus Stadium from November 22.

"There are quite a few players who have never beaten India in a Test series. It's quite astounding to say that," Hazlewood was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Australia is desperate to defeat India and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia has not held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since the 2014-15 series, which they won 2-0. Since then, they have suffered consecutive series defeats to India on home soil.

"That's one we need to tick off, definitely, in particular at home - we should pretty much win every series here at home," he added.

In 2020-21, Team India bounced back after being bowled out for 36 runs to winning the series with the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground and Gabba victories.

"That last series we obviously bowled them out for 36 in Adelaide and we thought here we go, [we are] back at home [and] confident on these grounds. People say we played India B in that last Test, but they can sometimes be stronger than the best team. They've got unbelievable depth in all formats and we are starting to see that now," he noted.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will play a crucial role in the race for the World Test Championship finals at the Lord's Cricket Ground in June 2025. The Aussies will look to defend their title by adding extra significance for Hazlewood, who missed last year's final.

"It's always in the background, we have the table up [to see] where we are sitting and what we need to tick off," he said.

"For me, it's a big one because I didn't get to play the last one in England so that's a burning one for me," he added.

