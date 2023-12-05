Breaking News
"A poor choice from Bengaluru," says Brad Hogg on Cam Green's move to RCB

Updated on: 05 December,2023 04:52 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Hogg took to his official Instagram account and explained that the Bengaluru-based franchise already had a quality batting line-up, and needed to spend money on their bowling attack

Bradd Hogg (Pic: AFP)

Following Cameron Green's move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from Mumbai Indians (MI) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg said that it was a poor choice from RCB.


Hogg took to his official Instagram account and explained that the Bengaluru-based franchise already had a quality batting line-up, and needed to spend money on their bowling attack.


The 52-year-old added that one franchise needs to have outstanding bowlers on their side to defend totals and set games up.

He concluded by saying that Green could have been suitable at some other club.

"Is he worth it? RCB, I am looking at their line-up. I think this is a poor choice. Nothing against Green's talent. He was good for the Mumbai Indians last year. But if you look at RCB's list, they spend big on their batting line-up. They don't have enough cash there to spend on enough quality bowlers. If you want to win the IPL, you need quality bowlers to defend totals and set the games up. I think this is a poor choice from RCB and Green could have been suitable at some other club,"

Green, who was bought by MI for a whopping Rs 17.5 crore at the auction last December, featured in 16 matches. The Australian had an impressive start to the IPL, scoring 452 runs, hitting an unbeaten century and two half-centuries while also taking six wickets. Trade has been carried out as per the existing player fee.

This action coincides with the successful completion by the Mumbai Indians of another high-profile all-cash deal to acquire all-rounder Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans.

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, and Indian pacer Harshal Patel are among the players released by RCB ahead of the IPL next year.

