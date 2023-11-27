Vikram Solanki respects former skipper Pandya's decision to return to MI

Hardik moves to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans in all-cash trade deal; GT Team Director Vikram Solanki says they honoured star all-rounder’s wish to return to his former franchise

Hardik Pandya

A day after the IPL 2024 retentions deadline ended, Gujarat Titans’s (GT) captain Hardik Pandya has made a move to his first IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), following a trade between the two franchises. GT will receive Rs 15 crore from MI for the all-cash trade deal apart from a hefty undisclosed transfer fee, a part of which will also go to the cricketer.

End to speculation

There have been many reports over the last few days about this trade but a confirmation of the same happened only on Monday, a day after retention deadline ended. The trade window is open till December 12, a week before the IPL auction (December 19) in Dubai.

GT Team Director Vikram Solanki acknowledged all-roudner Pandya’s contribution to the team’s success in the last two seasons. “As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one IPL championship and one appearance in the final,” Solanki was quoted as saying in a statement.

“He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours,” the former England batter added. Pandya, on his part, took to X to express his emotions: “This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back.”



Vikram Solanki

‘Happy homecoming’

MI owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani both termed Pandya’s return as a “happy homecoming”. “We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family,” Ambani said. “It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik’s first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint,” Akash said.

