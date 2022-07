Wishing for many more such anniversaries together

Shivam Dube with wife Anjum Khan

India cricketer Shivam Dube expressed his gratitude to wife Anjum Khan on their first wedding on Saturday. He Instagrammed this picture (left) for his 632,000 followers and wrote: “One year of love, bliss and happiness. Life has never been so sweet. Thank you so much @anjum1786 for being such a wonderful partner. Wishing for many more such anniversaries together. Family first. #firstanniversary #family.”