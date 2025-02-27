Breaking News
Absence of Fakhar, Ayub costing Pakistan, says coach Aaqib

Updated on: 27 February,2025 06:37 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
PTI |

Pakistan play Bangladesh in their last group game on Thursday. 

Absence of Fakhar, Ayub costing Pakistan, says coach Aaqib

Aaqib Javed

Absence of Fakhar, Ayub costing Pakistan, says coach Aaqib
Pakistan’s interim head coach and national selector Aaqib Javed on Wednesday said that injuries to Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman adversely impacted the national team’s campaign in the Champions Trophy. Aaqib said that despite being out of the semi-finals contention, the team was very much focussed on ending its tournament campaign on a winning note. Pakistan play Bangladesh in their last group game on Thursday. 


“There is no worry about lack of motivation for the players,” he said. Aaqib also defended the selection of the squad for the Champions Trophy insisting the best available players were picked. Aaqib noted that except for three changes, the Pakistan squad was the same that had won ODI series in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa before the Champions Trophy


“Certain players who are crucial for the team in specific games were missing. For example, players like Saim and Fakhar create a positive impact in matches. When they are unavailable, we have to select the team accordingly,” he said. He also said that fans and experts tend to mix up T20 and ODI performances. “Many factors influence a Pakistan and India match and while fans are emotionally hurt, the players feel hurt,disappointed and upset even more.”


pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 rawalpindi sports news cricket news

