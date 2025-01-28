Advit, Sammit guide Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya to 221

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 January,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Advit Tiwari remained unbeaten on 72 with seven boundaries, while left-handed Sammit Kothmire complemented him with a well-crafted 61, also studded with seven fours

Sammit Kothmire (left) and Advit Tiwari at the Parsi Gymkhana yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli) totalled 221 runs on Day One of the MSSA Giles Shield cricket semi-final against RR Education Trust (Mulund) at the Parsi Gymkhana ground on Monday. In reply, RR Education Trust were 29-2 at stumps.


Despite a shaky start, floundering at 64-5, the middle-order right and left-handed combination of Advit Tiwari and Sammit Kothmire delivered a splendid performance for the Vikhroli school after electing to bat. 


Advit Tiwari remained unbeaten on 72 with seven boundaries, while left-handed Sammit Kothmire complemented him with a well-crafted 61, also studded with seven fours. 

Left-arm spinner Advait Joshi (4-64) was the standout performer for RR Education Trust. Medh Daiya chipped in with three crucial wickets.

