Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > U 14 glory for AVM St Anthony

Updated on: 25 January,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Bandra team beat Thakur Public 4-1 via tie-breaker to emerge Div II champs, while Malad school secure narrow 1-0 win over Rustomjee Cambridge in Div III final

AVM players are ecstatic after clinching the U-14 Div II title at the Goan Sporting Association ground, Churchgate, recently. Pic/Ashish Raje

Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) emerged MSSA boys U-14 Division II champions, beating Thakur Public High School (Kandivli) 4-1 via tie-breaker at the Goan Sporting Association ground, Churchgate, recently.


After the keenly contested encounter ended goalless at full-time, Arya Vidya Mandir goalkeeper Yushaan Raj emerged the hero in the shootout, making two crucial saves. The lanky shot-stopper denied Thakur Public HS’s Ansh Sharma and Arsh Shetty from the spot, setting the stage for his team’s victory.


St Anthony school boys after winning the U-14 DIV III titleSt Anthony school boys after winning the U-14 DIV III title

In the shootout, Saransh Narang, Ayushmaan Dhawan, Moksh Chheda and Vivaan Shetty successfully found the back of the net for Arya Vidya Mandir, while only Sherwil Gawade managed to score for Thakur Public High School.

In the Division III final played at the same venue, St Anthony High School (Malwani) secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Rustomjee Cambridge (Dahisar). Dhairya Koli scored for St Anthony’s off a neatly executed free kick in the 14th minute. Thereafter, relying on centre back Jignesh Koli, the Malad boys put up  resolute defence to ensure they held on to their slender lead till the final whistle. The victory also ensured the Malad school’s promotion to the second division. 

