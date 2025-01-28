Also scoring an upset victory was Hazel Joshi, who saw off top seed Spruha Joshi 21-10, 21-11 to win the girls U-13 singles title

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Thakkar badminton: Double for Aditya; Anvisha, Hazel stun top seeds for titles

Unseeded Anvisha Ghorpade pulled off a 21-17, 21-10 victory over top seed Rudra Gawde to lift the girls U-15 singles title in the Gautam Thakkar Memorial Junior Maharashtra State Badminton Championships hosted at the Bombay Gymkhana courts.

Also scoring an upset victory was Hazel Joshi, who saw off top seed Spruha Joshi 21-10, 21-11 to win the girls U-13 singles title.

Top seed Aditya Padwal grabbed a fine double in the boys U-15 category, recovering from the loss of the first game to defeat Mayank Rajput 21-23, 22-20, 21-19. He then partnered Vikrant Singh Negi to defeat Chandranshu Gundle and Shaarav Shahane 21-18, 22-20.