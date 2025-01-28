Breaking News
Keys back to Top 10 after triumph

Updated on: 28 January,2025 07:36 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Top

Keys back to Top 10 after triumph

USA’s Madison Keys celebrates her Australian Open victory with a bottle of champagne in Melbourne on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Australian Open women’s champion Madison Keys returned to her career-best ranking on Monday and joins three other American women in the WTA Top 10, while men’s champion Jannik Sinner maintained his significant lead atop the ATP list.


Also Read: Jannik won’t defend his title in Rotterdam


Keys won her first Grand Slam title with a three-set victory over the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday to move from No. 14 and match her career-high at No. 7. Keys joins fellow Americans Coco Gauff (No. 3), Jessica Pegula (No. 6) and Emma Navarro, who slipped one place to No. 9, in the women’s Top 10.


Sabalenka, who was attempting to achieve a rare three-peat of the Australian Open title remains at No. 1, and Iga Swiatek stays at No. 2 after her loss to Keys in a thrilling semi-final.

