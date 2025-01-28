Being confident of his innocence in doping case and an uncluttered mind helped World No. 1 Jannik beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to defend Australian Open title on Sunday

Jannik Sinner with his trophy at the Albert Park Lake, Melbourne, yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Sinner’s a clear winner! x 00:00

Jannik Sinner said being clear in his mind that he was innocent of doping helped him play the sort of tennis that won him another Grand Slam on Sunday.

The Italian World No. 1 tested positive for traces of the steroid clostebol last year. He was exonerated, but the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed and is seeking a ban of up to two years, with a hearing scheduled at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for April. “I mean, what happened, happened,” he said after taming Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to successfully defend his Australian Open title.

“As I always say, I keep playing like this because I have a clear mind on what happened. If I knew if I would be guilty, I would not play like this, and that’s it.

“I still believe every time it came out in a very positive way, and I still believe it’s going to be that case. At the moment I’m not thinking about this,” he added.

“Of course, you have your moments of certain days where you feel like I wish I would not have this problem. In the other way, I’m always looking forward to go on court.”

Sinner has said the drug entered his system when his physio used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player. The CAS hearing is set to occur before the next Grand Slam at Roland Garros, and Sinner said he was unsure how it might affect his preparations.

