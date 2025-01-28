Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road: 70 hectares of green space being developed, says BMC
MPCB's crackdown on plastic: 14.50 tons seized, Rs 26.36 lakh fines collected
Illegal bird trade busted in Bhandup, 37 parakeets rescued
Four trees and a toilet block stalling demolition of Sion Road Bridge: Railways
Woman who provided SIM card to Saif Ali Khan's attacker detained by police
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > ATP singles rankings Nagal dropped down from Top 100 Bopanna too lost his place in the Top 20

ATP singles rankings: Nagal dropped down from Top 100, Bopanna too lost his place in the Top 20

Updated on: 28 January,2025 07:29 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

However, he has lost 16 places to be at No. 106 with 565 points in the latest chart. In doubles, Bopanna, who is still playing solid tennis at the age of 44, lost five places to be at No. 21

ATP singles rankings: Nagal dropped down from Top 100, Bopanna too lost his place in the Top 20

Sumit Nagal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
ATP singles rankings: Nagal dropped down from Top 100, Bopanna too lost his place in the Top 20
x
00:00

After spending 10 straight months in the Top 100 in the ATP singles rankings, India’s Sumit Nagal on Monday dropped out of the much-desired bracket following a string of poor show, while veteran Rohan Bopanna lost his place in Top 20 due to an early exit from the Australian Open, where he was defending a lot of points. 


Also Read: J&K want nothing less than Ranji title now


However, he has lost 16 places to be at No. 106 with 565 points in the latest chart. In doubles, Bopanna, who is still playing solid tennis at the age of 44, lost five places to be at No. 21.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australian open rohan bopanna tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK