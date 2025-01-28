ATP singles rankings: Nagal dropped down from Top 100, Bopanna too lost his place in the Top 20

However, he has lost 16 places to be at No. 106 with 565 points in the latest chart. In doubles, Bopanna, who is still playing solid tennis at the age of 44, lost five places to be at No. 21

Sumit Nagal. Pic/AFP

After spending 10 straight months in the Top 100 in the ATP singles rankings, India’s Sumit Nagal on Monday dropped out of the much-desired bracket following a string of poor show, while veteran Rohan Bopanna lost his place in Top 20 due to an early exit from the Australian Open, where he was defending a lot of points.

However, he has lost 16 places to be at No. 106 with 565 points in the latest chart. In doubles, Bopanna, who is still playing solid tennis at the age of 44, lost five places to be at No. 21.

