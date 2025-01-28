Jannik won’t defend his title in Rotterdam

“After consulting with my team we had to take the difficult decision to withdraw from the ABN AMRO Open,” said Sinner in a statement on the tournament’s website

Jannik Sinner. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will not defend his ATP 500 title in Rotterdam as the Italian’s “body needs time to rest” after winning the Australian Open, tournament organisers announced on Monday.

“After consulting with my team we had to take the difficult decision to withdraw from the ABN AMRO Open,” said Sinner in a statement on the tournament’s website.

“My body needs time to rest after the long run in Australia. I have great memories from winning the title in front of amazing crowds at Rotterdam Ahoy last year and hope to be back there soon.” Bulgarian World No. 11 Grigor Dimitrov will also miss out on Rotterdam after he was forced to retire injured from the Australian Open.

