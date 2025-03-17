Breaking News
New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW
Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother’s driver
Two kill colleague on suspicion of theft in Thane, held
Torres scam: Mumbai Police's EOW files 27,147 pages chargesheet against 8 accused
Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'mahima mandan': Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Afghan star Omarzais arrival at Punjab Kings delayed due to personal reasons

Afghan star Omarzai's arrival at Punjab Kings delayed due to personal reasons

Updated on: 17 March,2025 08:46 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Punjab Kings play their season opener against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 25

Afghan star Omarzai's arrival at Punjab Kings delayed due to personal reasons

Azamatullah Omarzai (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Afghan star Omarzai's arrival at Punjab Kings delayed due to personal reasons
x
00:00

Afghanistan all-rounder Azamatullah Omarzai's arrival at Punjab Kings has been delayed due to personal reasons ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League.


The foreign players of Punjab Kings are arriving from Monday onwards but Omarzai, the ICC ODI Player of the Year, would be able to join the squad only on March 20.


Punjab Kings play their season opener against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 25.


The season also marks the start of captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting's journey at Punjab Kings. Ponting linked up with the team in Dharamsala.

The Indian players of the squad, including new recruit Yuzvendra Chahal, reached Chandigarh on Sunday night after a training camp in Dharamsala where they will play three home games this season.

Lead pacer Arshdeep Singh and captain Iyer, who were part of India's Champions Trophy squad, have also joined the team in Chandigarh. The Indian players were given a week off post the Champions Trophy triumph.

"Omarzai has some issue at home. He will be in India by March 20. The rest of the foreign players start trickling in from today," said an IPL source.

After guiding KKR to the title last season, Iyer will be expected to pull Punjab Kings out of doldrums after more than a decade of under-performance.

The squad is packed with all-rounders including Marco Jansen, Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, who returns to the franchise.

Nathan Ellis yet to join CSK squad

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Monday that Australian pacer Nathan Ellis is the only foreign recruit yet to join the team.

"All others including Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway are here. Nathan will join soon," he said.

Among star Indian players, Ravindra Jadeja has already joined the team as well as recently retired R Ashwin, who returns to the franchise after a decade.

At Gujarat Titans, captain Shubman Gill joined the squad on Sunday night while the arrival of New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips is awaited.

"Glenn will be here by tomorrow," said a source.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Punjab Kings IPL IPL 2025 cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK