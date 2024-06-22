While Rahmanullah Gurbaz (178 runs) and Ibrahim Zadran (160) have been at the forefront of Afghanistan batting, they need more from their middle and lower-order batters

Australia opener David Warner

Listen to this article Afghanistan set for stern Australia test in Super Eight game x 00:00

A stern test awaits Afghanistan as they take on a rampant Australia in their T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 1 clash here on Sunday.

Coming off a 47-run thrashing at the hands of India, Afghanistan will be under pressure not just to record a win but also to improve their Net Run Rate which took a severe hit after the loss in their first Super Eight game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afghanistan are placed third with a NRR of -2.350 and it will be an uphill task for them to improve that as well as move up in the points table.

While Rahmanullah Gurbaz (178 runs) and Ibrahim Zadran (160) have been at the forefront of Afghanistan batting, they need more from their middle and lower-order batters.

Afghanistan showed their all-round skills in the group stage to finish second behind the West Indies but they will have to find their ‘A’ game to stop the 2021 winners Australia.

Also Read: Shastri lavishes praise on SKY ahead of IND vs BAN showdown

At the top, David Warner (169 runs) and Travis Head’s (179) destructive opening pair can take down the best of bowling attacks and in such a scenario, Rashid’s use of Farooqi and himself could have a big impact on the proceedings.

Meanwhile, in Bridgetown defending champions England will need their power hitters to do the job against a demoralised yet tricky USA in their final Super 8 match as they eye a huge win to keep themselves in contention for a semi-final spot at the T20 World Cup here on Sunday. England batters couldn’t produce the big hits while chasing a target of 164 during their last Super 8 match against South Africa, suffering a narrow seven-run loss on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever