After Afghanistan win, SL likely to qualify for ODI WC

Afghanistan players. Pic/AFP

Hosts Sri Lanka have boosted their chances of qualifying automatically for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in India with a thrilling four-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Charith Asalanka was the hero for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 83 as the Island side successfully chased down Afghanistan’s massive total of 313-8 with just two balls to spare.

It was Sri Lanka’s third-highest run chase in men’s ODI and their best they have achieved since they hauled in India’s lofty score of 321-6 in the Champions Trophy at The Oval in 2017.

