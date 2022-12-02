×
After Afghanistan win, SL likely to qualify for ODI WC

Updated on: 02 December,2022 08:28 AM IST  |  Pallekele (Sri Lanka)
Charith Asalanka was the hero for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 83 as the Island side successfully chased down Afghanistan's massive total of 313-8 with just two balls to spare

Afghanistan players. Pic/AFP


Hosts Sri Lanka have boosted their chances of qualifying automatically for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in India with a thrilling four-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday.


Charith Asalanka was the hero for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 83 as the Island side successfully chased down Afghanistan’s massive total of 313-8 with just two balls to spare.



It was Sri Lanka’s third-highest run chase in men’s ODI and their best they have achieved since they hauled in India’s lofty score of 321-6 in the Champions Trophy at The Oval in 2017.


