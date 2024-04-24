The rule allows all ten teams to bring in a player from the five nominated substitutes at any point in a match to replace a player in the playing eleven once the match began

Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar

Listen to this article After Rohit, now Axar and Mukesh unhappy with 'Impact Player' rule x 00:00

A week after India captain Rohit Sharma said he was not a fan of impact player rule and is hampering the growth of all-rounders, Delhi Capitals duo of Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar have expressed their displeasure with the ruling currently being used in IPL 2024.

The impact player ruling was introduced in IPL 2023 after a successful trialing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The rule allows all ten teams to bring in a player from the five nominated substitutes at any point in a match to replace a player in the playing eleven once the match began.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not a big fan of impact player rule because as an all-rounder, I know the rule will be used for a proper batter or bowler, but not for an all-rounder. We have talked about it with the core group—Rishabh [Pant], Dada [Sourav Ganguly] and Ricky [Ponting]. Thing is, I can play early in the batting order,” said Axar.

Also Read: Waist of a wicket!

Fast-bowler Mukesh said:“If 12 players are not playing at the international level, then what is the need of it in IPL? With 12 players, even if four wickets are down, the next player is not scared of getting out or making the team stable, as they come and play their shots. So either the nature of tracks should be changed or 12 players should not be allowed,” said Mukesh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever