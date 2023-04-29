Breaking News
After Iyer’s injury, you had to look towards Rahane: Ravi Shastri

Updated on: 29 April,2023 07:34 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Shastri termed Rahane’s comeback as a reward for his impressive domestic show. “People think he’s just played three IPL games and that’s why he’s in the side. They must have been on holiday for six months when he was playing first-class cricket,” he said

Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Shastri

Former head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Ajinkya Rahane was certain to make the Indian squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia once Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to lower-back stress fracture.


The WTC final will be played at The Oval in London from June 7-11.



Shastri, who coached the Indian team for six out of seven years between 2014 to 2021, sarcastically commented that people who presumed that the former India captain made it to the Test team on basis of three IPL knocks, “must have been on holiday when he scored 600 plus runs in domestic cricket.”


“I’m so glad he’s made it to the side. He batted beautifully in these two-three games he’s played in the IPL, has looked in great touch. And let’s not forget the experience he has. The moment Shreyas Iyer was injured, you had to look in that direction,” Shastri told ESPN Cricinfo.

Shastri termed Rahane’s comeback as a reward for his impressive domestic show. “People think he’s just played three IPL games and that’s why he’s in the side. They must have been on holiday for six months when he was playing first-class cricket,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

