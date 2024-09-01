Ajinkya Rahane's century keeps Leicestershire afloat

When Ajinkya Rahane came in to bat, Leicestershire were struggling in 74 runs for the loss of three wickets. But the Indian partnered up with Handscomb to keep the team's hopes of saving the game alive

Ajinkya Rahane (Pic: File Pic)

Team India's Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane showcased his prowess by registering his 40th first-class century. He played a knock of 102 runs off 192 deliveries as Leicestershire battled hard to avoid defeat against Glamorgan in their County Championship Division Two match.

Ajinya Rahane who represented India in 85 Tests and 90 ODIs, smashed 13 fours and 1 six during his kock in County. The right-hander was also involved in a vital stand of 183 runs for the fourth wicket with Australian Peter Handscomb, who was batting on 94 at lunch on the final day

Leicestershire's international pair Rahane and Handscomb got together with an aim to save the game for them after Glamorgan's Colin Ingram had crafted a career-best, unbeaten 257 at Sofia Gardens.

At stumps on the third evening, Rahane was 47 not out and Handscomb unbeaten on 33, as Leicestershire ended at 144 for 3, trailing by 155, when bad light stopped play with 21.2 scheduled overs remaining.

At lunch, Leicestershire were 271 for four and needed another 28 runs to make their opponents bat again in the match. Both the Indian and Australian were dropped by Glamorgan leg-spinner Mason Crane, two of his three dropped catches coming off his own bowling, misses that could come in the way of the home team's quest for victory.

This was after Glamorgan had declared on 550 for 9, with a lead of 299, Ingram unbeaten on a personal best 257, Crane getting his day off to a better start with 49 runs to his name.

Rahane employed the cut shot to get back-to-back fours and reach his first century for Leicestershire. Rahane, who has scored 12 Test hundreds and three ODI tons, made 42 off 67 balls in the first innings. Rahane eventually fell to Kiran Carlson.

(With PTI Inputs)