Serena Williams visits the US Open for the first time since playing her last match there in 2022

Updated on: 01 September,2024 08:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Wearing a denim skirt, Serena Williams brought back her old look when she used to compete in 2004. This was her first visit to the US Open since 2022 when she made her final appearance in the tournament

Serena Williams. Pic/AFP

Former American tennis player Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, returned to the US Open on Saturday but was watching tennis and not playing it.


Wearing a denim skirt, Serena Williams brought back her old look when she used to compete in 2004. This was her first visit to the US Open since 2022 when she made her final appearance in the tournament. She made it to the third round then before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in her last match, although Serena Williams was careful not to say she was retiring, but rather described it as "evolving" away from professional tennis.



She's been plenty busy ever since, pursuing her business interests, signing a book deal, putting out a documentary series currently airing on ESPN and, in July, hosting the ESPYS. Williams gave birth to her second daughter a year ago.


Also Read: "Gambhir makes an impact wherever he goes": Jonty Rhodes

The 42-year-old American won six singles championships at the US Open " tied with Chris Evert for the most " during her decades of dominance with a racket in her hands. This time Williams was sitting in a suite in Arthur Ashe Stadium while Jannik Sinner, the No. 1-ranked man, earned a straight-set victory in the third round against Chris O'Connell.

Williams made her way around the grounds, checking out American Tommy Paul's win at Louis Armstrong Stadium and stopping by the players' gym at one point for a chat with the current women's No. 1, Iga Swiatek, who was scheduled to play on Saturday night.

One of Williams' good friends, 2018 Australian Open champion and former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, joked after winning Saturday to get to the fourth round that she was disappointed not to have spotted Williams in the spectator seats on the Grandstand.

"I'm going to text her," Wozniacki said with a laugh. "I'm pretty mad at her for not showing up at my match. ... I think we have to talk about that a little bit later."

(With Agencies Inputs)

