“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala,” Williams wrote on Instagram just before she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, decked out in a black and white gown, for fashion’s biggest night of the year

Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian

Listen to this article Serena Williams to be a mum again! x 00:00

Retired tennis superstar Serena Williams unveiled her latest project on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York on Monday—she is pregnant with her second child.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala,” Williams wrote on Instagram just before she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, decked out in a black and white gown, for fashion’s biggest night of the year.

In the photos, the tennis great, 41, is seen posing in a black and white gown with her husband Alexis Ohanian, the founder of Reddit, and cradling the baby bump.

Williams and Ohanian are already parents to Olympia, born in September 2017. Last year, Williams—who won 23 singles Grand Slam titles and multiple Olympic gold medals throughout her long career—bid an emotional farewell to tennis at the US Open. “I’m ready to, like, be a mom, explore a different version of Serena,” she said at the time.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever