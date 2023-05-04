USA’s Olympic medal-winning sprinter Tori Bowie dies at 32

“USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed,” the federation’s CEO Max Siegel said in a statement

Tori Bowie

Tori Bowie, the 100m silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2017 world champion, has died at the age of 32, USATF and her management company said on Wednesday.

Bowie also won an Olympic 200m bronze and gold in the 4x100m relay at the Rio Games. “USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed,” the federation’s CEO Max Siegel said in a statement.

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a dear friend, daughter and sister,” Icon Management tweeted.

