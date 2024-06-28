Breaking News
WR to operate jumbo block between Borivali and Ram Mandir, check details
Maharashtra budget 2024: Dairy farmers protest near Vidhan Bhavan; seek Rs 34 per litre for hybrid cow milk
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Had to forget that 36 all out like a bad dream

‘Had to forget that 36-all out like a bad dream’

Updated on: 29 June,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

“I had to literally forget about the 36 all-out and come back into the moment as quickly as possible. We all were shattered that time, everyone was in shock and I thought it was a bad dream,” Rahane recalled during the launch of Fortis Hospital Mulund’s Sports Injury Clinic on Friday

‘Had to forget that 36-all out like a bad dream’

Ajinkya Rahane

Listen to this article
‘Had to forget that 36-all out like a bad dream’
x
00:00

Ajinkya Rahane, who masterminded India’s miraculous turnaround in the 2020-21 Test series against Australia, said a regrouping and healing session after the ‘Adelaide Nightmare’ helped the “shattered” team bounce back and win the series 2-1.


In the day-night Test, the Aussies bowled out India for their lowest-ever total of 36. But the tourists emerged winners in the Tests at Melbourne and Brisbane, besides managing a draw at Sydney despite the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who flew back to India because of personal reasons.


“I had to literally forget about the 36 all-out and come back into the moment as quickly as possible. We all were shattered that time, everyone was in shock and I thought it was a bad dream,” Rahane recalled during the launch of Fortis Hospital Mulund’s Sports Injury Clinic on Friday.


“But eventually, the next day when I got up, I realised [that] it [had] actually happened [36 for nine],” said Rahane, who later scored a gritty century in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne to help India level the series with an eight-wicket win.

Also Read: #DoItForDravid trends ahead of final, but coach Rahul prioritises team success

Rahane said recovering mentally from suffering such a setback was important and the Indian players were given time off to gather thoughts. “Before talking to my teammates, I spent a good half-an-hour talking to myself and then tried to convince myself that ‘let’s be in the moment and let’s not focus on the result or the outcome,’ ” he said.

“But I had to get my mind in the moment, I said ‘I am not going to think about cricket for the next two days. We are in Adelaide, we are going to think about my own and the team’s game plan once we are in Melbourne,’ ” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajinkya rahane India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK