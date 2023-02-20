Allan Border, Matthew Hayden slam Oz for disastrous display

Former captain Border felt Australia panicked and none of the batters tried to defend. “I’m disappointed, I’m shell-shocked, I’m angry about the way we went about our work today,” Border said on Fox Cricket

Matthew Hayden

Shell-shocked, Australian legends Allan Border and Matthew Hayden have lambasted Pat Cummins and Co for their second innings collapse against India, where pre-determined sweep shots led to their downfall.

“They were just getting out playing sweep shots, reverse sweeps to just about every ball.”

Hayden couldn’t believe what he was seeing. “I can’t believe what I’ve just witnessed... what we’ve seen here is a disaster for Australia.” Hayden said.

