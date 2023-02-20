Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Allan Border Matthew Hayden slam Oz for disastrous display

Allan Border, Matthew Hayden slam Oz for disastrous display

Updated on: 20 February,2023 09:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Matthew Hayden


Shell-shocked, Australian legends Allan Border and Matthew Hayden have lambasted Pat Cummins and Co for their second innings collapse against India, where pre-determined sweep shots led to their downfall.


Former captain Border felt Australia panicked and none of the batters tried to defend. “I’m disappointed, I’m shell-shocked, I’m angry about the way we went about our work today,” Border said on Fox Cricket.



“They were just getting out playing sweep shots, reverse sweeps to just about every ball.”

Hayden couldn’t believe what he was seeing. “I can’t believe what I’ve just witnessed... what we’ve seen here is a disaster for Australia.” Hayden said.

