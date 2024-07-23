"Always going to stay grounded...": England's Shoaib Bashir

Shoaib Bashir also spoke about the difference between Indian and England conditions where he made his international debut. The "Three Lions" now leads the series by 2-0 against West Indies

Shoaib Bashir (Pic: File Pic)

Following his match-winning spell for England in the second Test match against West Indies, young spinner Shoaib Bashir expressed his views on his experience with spin bowling in England.

A fifer from Bashir crushed the West Indies' dream of a comeback as they were skittled out for 143 runs during a run-chase of 385 runs after a glorious fightback during the second Test at Nottingham. WI had gained a first-inning lead of 41 runs, scoring 457 in reply to England's first-inning total of 416 runs. But the Three Lions' commendable batting display led by Harry Brook and Joe Root helped the hosts to 425 runs, setting 385 for the visitors to win. WI could not stay alive in the series as Bashir's spell pushed them to the backfoot and England sealed a 2-0 series win with a game to go.

Shoaib Bashir was happy with his five-wicket haul but was a bit harsh on him for conceding 108 runs for two wickets in the first innings. Further, Ben Stokes praised the spinner for claiming wickets, but Bashir stated that he is working on controlling the run flow.

Later, he also spoke about the difference between Indian and England conditions where he made his international debut.

"Obviously, in India, it is different conditions. So you come here and for the first inning, you do not get much time [to bowl]. I am just trying to work on consistency. I was not too happy with the way I bowled in the first inning. So it was nice to cash in there," said Bashir, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Always harsh [on myself], always looking for ways to improve and I think that is one thing that would not change. I was leaking boundaries quite frequently, but at the same time, I still was trying to take a wicket and I think there is a lot to work on from that and just gaining more experience will help me," he added.

Bashir said that it is difficult to bowl in England but one gets his rewards as the match continues.

"I am grateful I am a 6ft 4in spinner because it is a nice attribute to have. The extra bounce helps. We saw it there. If you land the ball in the right areas, a few will bounce and a few will skid on, so the bounce does help," he added.

Bashir has had some fine months as of late. After being released by Surrey in age-group cricket and then securing a county deal with Somerset last year, he was picked by England for the tour of India after Stokes watched a clip of his bowling on Instagram. Bashir went on to become the youngest bowler to take a Test five-wicket haul for England, outdoing the record of James Anderson made 21 years back.

As England is preparing a strong bowling attack ahead of the Ashes 2025-26 in Australia, Shoaib Bashir's height and release point are the stand-out things for which he is being groomed for the series. But the youngster still feels that his inclusion is not guaranteed and wants to stay grounded by taking things step by step.

"No, it [conversations with management] was nothing like that. I am just grateful to be in the position I am in. I take things step by step and I think religion helps me with that. I am always going to stay grounded, and humble. I remember back when I started, things were quite tough for me and growing up, cricket was not the easiest thing. So yeah, just trying to enjoy every moment I have in an England shirt," he said.

The hosts wrapped up the series-clinching triumph late on the fourth day, with spinner Shoaib Bashir (5/41) claiming the third five-wicket haul of his career to help England dismiss the West Indies for 143 in pursuit of 385 for victory.

The "Three Lions" now leads the series by 2-0 against West Indies. Ben Stokes and Co. have a chance of defeating the Caribbeans by 3-0 when they face them in the final Test match in Birmingham.

(With ANI Inputs)