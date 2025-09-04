Amit Mishra said that after the iconic victory, none of the Indian players were in a hurry to leave the dressing room for three to four hours. Even Dhoni, along with other players, was seen enjoying the joyous moment

On June 23, 2013, the Dhoni-led Team India managed to clinch the Champions Trophy title by defeating England by five runs. After the title win, Mishra said that Dhoni, who is known as 'Captain Cool' for his calm demeanour, was also seen celebrating the achievement.

Former Team India leg-spinner Amit Mishra shared an incident of legendary skipper MS Dhoni after the Champions Trophy 2013 triumph.

On June 23, 2013, the Dhoni-led Team India managed to clinch the Champions Trophy title by defeating England by five runs. After the title win, Mishra said that Dhoni, who is known as 'Captain Cool' for his calm demeanour, was also seen celebrating the achievement.

The former spinner said that after the iconic victory, none of the Indian players were in a hurry to leave the dressing room for three to four hours. Even Dhoni, along with other players, was seen enjoying the joyous moment.

"After winning the Champions Trophy, nobody went to their room. After winning in England, everyone was sitting in the dressing room for 3-4 hours. Everyone was saying let's celebrate. But nobody wanted to go. Everyone started celebrating in the dressing room. We were in the dressing room for 3 to 4 hours, and everyone was happy. It was an effort of the whole team. Dhoni is a very cool captain. But he was also very happy and was enjoying that moment," Mishra told ANI.

The 2013 Champions Trophy final was a rollercoaster ride that kept the fans on the edge of their seats. Virat Kohli (43) and Shikhar Dhawan (31) kept India in control before an unprecedented batting collapse left them reeling at 66/5. Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with an unbeaten knock of 33 runs to lift India to 129/7.

In reply, Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin scythed two wickets each while maintaining their economical nature to derail England's attempts to gun down the target and eventually surrender to a five-run defeat.

The celebrations that unfolded are still fondly remembered. From warm embraces to Virat's Gangnam style dance and the roaring chants of fans still remain in the memory of Indian fans.

Years later, Team India yet again managed to win the Champions Trophy title in 2025. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the "Men in Blue" defeated New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025. In the title clash, skipper Rohit played a knock of 76 runs, and helped his side to lift the showpiece by securing a win by four wickets.

(With ANI Inputs)