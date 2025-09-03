Breaking News
Virat Kohli’s fitness test in London sparks debate over equal treatment

Updated on: 03 September,2025 06:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of a debate after reports emerged claiming that the former India captain completed his mandatory pre-season fitness test in London, rather than at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where the rest of his teammates underwent the assessment.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Kohli had sought prior permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take his fitness test abroad, as he has been residing in London with his family during the off-season. The report further quoted a BCCI official who admitted he was unsure whether similar exemptions had ever been granted to other players in the past.

In contrast, the rest of India’s senior squad, including ODI captain Rohit Sharma, Test skipper Shubman Gill, and T20I leader Suryakumar Yadav, reported to the National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on 1 September. The fitness evaluations included the standard Yo-Yo test as well as a DXA scan, a diagnostic tool used to measure bone density and overall physical readiness.


This perceived preferential treatment toward Kohli has triggered backlash from sections of fans on social media, many of whom accused the BCCI of bending the rules for the star batter. Critics questioned whether other players would be afforded the same flexibility and raised concerns about consistency and fairness in the selection protocols.

Despite the controversy, Kohli has been far from idle. He has been actively training in London, having resumed batting drills in indoor nets last month. He was also spotted working with Naeem Amin, the assistant coach of IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, during a private session. Additionally, Kohli made a public appearance at a charity event hosted by Yuvraj Singh, held on the sidelines of the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, the recently concluded five-Test series between India and England, which ended in a dramatic 2–2 draw. Interestingly, Kohli did not attend any of the matches in person.

Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to return to international action in October, when India travel to Australia for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs (19–25 October) and five T20Is. The tour marks their first outing in Indian colours since they retired from Test cricket midway through IPL 2025, and stepped away from T20Is following India’s historic 2024 T20 World Cup win.

