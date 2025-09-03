The stampede occurred due to celebrations organised by the RCB management, following their triumph in the IPL 2025. The tragedy led to the loss of the lives of 11 people and left several injured at the venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli has expressed his condolences and support to the victims, who lost their lives during the stampede that took place outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The stampede occurred due to celebrations organised by the RCB management, following their triumph in the IPL 2025. The tragedy led to the loss of the lives of 11 people and left several injured at the venue.

Speaking about the incident, Kohli's quote was shared by the official social media handle of the franchise.

"Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should've been the happiest moment in our franchise's history... turned into something tragic. I've been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility," Kohli said in a post shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Taking to X:

Following the incident, RCB later announced financial support of Rs 25 lakhs to each of the families of the people who lost their lives. Additionally, the franchise, along with fans and members of the cricketing fraternity, expressed grief and solidarity.

In a post on its official Instagram handle, the franchise expressed grief over the loss and assured continuous support to the bereaved families under their new initiative, "RCB CARES."

"Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us," the statement read.

RCB further stated that the Rs 25 lakh aid is not just financial support, but also a "promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care" for the affected families. They also outlined the work of 'RCB Cares', which promises to look after the well-being of its fans.

The programme focuses on supporting, empowering, and elevating the 12th Man Army through meaningful actions.

Over the coming months, after obtaining necessary permissions, RCB Cares will extend its support beyond financial aid to provide fast, transparent, and compassionate assistance to fans and families impacted.

(With ANI Inputs)