Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that for veteran players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, the challenge will be to get regular game time to prove their match fitness before the ODI World Cup 2027.

While speaking to Revsportz, Irfan said, "Talking about these professional cricketers, whose only focus is to play cricket for now, the biggest challenge for them would be playing regularly and staying fit."

"Virat is going to play IPL only, and then whenever there is first-class cricket, but just to play and not to prove anything. So, continuing the game time will not be an easy task," he added.

He also mentioned that T20 cricket has taken over, because of which ODIs have taken a back seat.

"T20 has taken over, and one-dayers have taken a back seat, so the number of matches has changed in both. World Cup 2027 would not be a challenge if the continuity of the game time is handled. Unfortunately, they will face pressure," said Irfan, who has represented Team India in 120 ODI matches.

Further, the former cricketer provided an update on the fitness levels of all three players. He said that after speaking to Rohit about fitness, he seems "very keen" about it.

"Then Virat, I am sure, is very keen as well with the way he has been seen practising in England. I have also seen a statement from Mohammed Shami, which says that he is very, very keen too. The keenness is important from the player's point of view, so this is a great thing about them – that they are in touch and working on their fitness as well," he said.

Currently, Team India is all set to engage in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The continental tournament will kick off on 9 September. Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will begin their campaign with a clash against the UAE on 10 September.

The mega clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled to be played on 14 September at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue will then conclude their group stage matches with a clash against Oman on 19 September.

(With ANI Inputs)