The foundation has proposed a six-point formula to achieve the goal, but it can only be put into effect once it gets the requisite clearance from the government authorities. According to the Bengaluru-based franchise, the 'RCB Cares' is a long-term plan, which will be involved with the well-being of the welfare

Earlier, after the team's triumph in the IPL 2025, the celebrations on the following day witnessed the deaths of 11 people outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Giving a detailed plan for 'RCB Cares', Royal Challengers Bengaluru said that the foundation will work closely with the IPL and the Karnataka State Cricket Association to design better crowd management.

After the unfortunate incident, RCB had announced the compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives during the celebrations. The foundation further stated that it is formed to support and empower the 12th Man Army through meaningful action.

The agenda includes: "Provide Support That Goes Beyond Financial Aid.

Secondly, it wants to "work closely with stadium authorities, sporting bodies, and league partners to design better crowd management protocols."

The franchise is also promising a "fan-safety audit framework" besides training on-ground partners annually on crowd management and emergency response.

In addition, the team will work to "empower communities with real opportunities" and "invest in independent research on crowd safety."

The remaining two suggestions are to "elevate fan memory into something permanent" and also "create in-stadia jobs and nurture local talent".

The inquiry for the incident blamed the franchise for the breakout of a large number of attendees, which was due to social media invitations.

It was also concluded that the franchise did not seek the requisite clearances to organise the celebrations, and the police found itself massively outnumbered by the fans, who bumped in to get inside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Additionally, due to the incident, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) changed the venue of the matches for the ODI Women's World Cup 2025. According to several media reports, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) failed to obtain the police clearance to host the matches.

