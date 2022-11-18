Another Jaiswal ton goes in vain as Mumbai lose to Maha; MP beat Uttarakhand

Mumbai bowlers again failed to dismiss the opponents’ opening pair early

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Just a few days ago, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions Mumbai suffered a big loss to Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It seemed the Ajinkya Rahane-led outfit hardly learnt any lessons from that defeat as they lost to Maharashtra by 21 runs in their Elite Group ‘E’ encounter in Ranchi on Thursday.

Mumbai bowlers again failed to dismiss the opponents’ opening pair early.

Also Read: Mumbai vow to do better in Vijay Hazare Trophy after Services jolt

Tripathi, Shah on fire

Last Sunday, while chasing Mumbai’s 265-9, Services openers Shubham Rohilla (135) and Ravi Chauhan (100) put on 231 runs. And on Thursday, while batting first, Maharashtra’s opening pair of Rahul Tripathi (156 not out, 18x4, 2x6) and debutant Pavan Shah (84, 7x4, 2x6) put on 180. Azim Kazi (32-ball 50 not out) and skipper Ankit Bawne 28-ball 34 also contributed to Maharashtra’s 342-2 in 50 overs.

MP’s Kuldeep Sen at the MCA-BKC ground yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

In reply, like in the last game against Services where Yashasvi Jaiswal got a century, he gave his best by scoring a 135-ball 142 (14x4, 4x6). Armaan Jaffer (36), Prithvi Shaw (32) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (31) tried their best, but that was not enough to win the game.

Nashik-based Maharashtra’s left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav (6-46) did most of the damage.

When asked where Mumbai lost the game, Jaiswal said: “It’s about one or two overs. In a few overs we concede more runs. I don’t think it was a 340 pitch. But it’s alright…one or two overs went badly.”

After three matches in the Group ‘E’, Mumbai have only four points with one win (against Bengal) while Railways and Maharashtra are leading with 12 points each.

Also Read:

Kuldeep Sen stars

Meanwhile, in a must-win game to keep their knockout hopes alive, Madhya Pradesh beat Uttarakhand by 10 runs at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground.

Shubham Sharma, who scored 100 and pacer Kuldeep Sen (4-51), who will be leaving for the New Zealand tour for his maiden India tour, were the chief architects of MP’s triumph.

Brief scores

Maharashtra 342-2 in 50 overs (R Tripathi 156*, P Shah 84, A Kazi 50*) beat Mumbai 321-10 in 49 overs (Y Jaiswal 142; S Bachhav 6-46, S Kazi 2-67) by 21 runs

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal