Mumbai vow to do better in Vijay Hazare Trophy after Services jolt

Just a couple of weeks ago, an Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai clinched their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Kolkata. However, the same team witnessed an eight-wicket loss against Services in their Elite Group ‘E’ Vijay Hazare Trophy game in Ranchi on Sunday.

Riding on opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 104 (13x4) Mumbai managed to post 264-9 in the allotted 50 overs. Shams Mulani (48), Rahane (43) and Tanush Kotian (26 not out) were the other main scorers. For Services, pacer Diwesh Pathania and Arpit Guleria claimed three and two wickets respectively.

Services well-served

In reply, Services’ opening pair of Shubham Rohilla (135, 15x4, 4x6) and Ravi Chauhan (100, 11x4, 1x6) stitched 231 runs for the opening stand to secure a convincing win with 27 balls to spare.

“This is a disappointing performance, but there are four matches to be played. We will definitely perform well in these games and qualify for the knockouts. Mumbai will bounce back in the next game…100 per cent,” assured left-arm pacer Royston Dias (1-47), who dismissed left-hander Rohilla.

“The pitch was better for batting in the second half of the game. But they [Services] batted well, sensibly and never took unnecessary chances,” Dias added.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal backed the bowlers. “We have good bowlers. It’s cricket…the pitch was better to bat on later. The match started at 8.30 am and dew played a major role, so we batted in challenging conditions.”

Sarfaraz unwell

About Mumbai’s batting failures with Prithvi Shaw (5), Hardik Tamore (1), Armaan Jaffer (1), Sairaj Patil (0) and Aman Khan (9) getting out early, Jaiswal said: “It’s not possible for everyone to play in a similar way and perform every day. Their [Services] bowling was good.” Mumbai had to rest Sarfaraz Khan due to ill health. On Saturday, they had beaten Bengal by eight wickets.

