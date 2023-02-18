Arpit Vasavada helps Saurashtra take big lead against Bengal

The Saurashtra vice-captain, whose 106 handed them a match-winning first innings lead in the 2020 final in Rajkot, once again got under the skin of Bengal, sharing two key partnerships with Sheldon Jackson (59) and Chirag Jani (57 not out).

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Three years after he dashed Bengal’s Ranji Trophy hopes in the final, Arpit Vasavada came to haunt them at the same stage again, standing tall with an unbeaten 81 to take Saurashtra closer to their second title, here on Friday.

The Saurashtra vice-captain, whose 106 handed them a match-winning first innings lead in the 2020 final in Rajkot, once again got under the skin of Bengal, sharing two key partnerships with Sheldon Jackson (59) and Chirag Jani (57 not out).

The duo of Vasavada and Jani, who are unbroken in a 113-run partnership, stepped up the run-rate in the post-tea session, extending their first innings lead to 143. Saurashtra were 317-5 in reply to Bengal’s 174 all out.

Fresh from his match-winning double century against Karnataka in the semi-final, Vasavada continued from where he left off and stood tall in his unbeaten knock that came off 155 balls. He slammed 11 boundaries. Jani also looked at ease hitting 10 boundaries as the duo dictated terms especially in the final session.

