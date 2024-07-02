Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article

'As player, you should be aware': Root on Bairstow-Carey stumping controversy

Updated on: 03 July,2024 06:56 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

Jonny Bairstow was on 10 runs in the second Test, when after ducking a ball, Bairstow casually stepped outside his crease, assuming the ball was dead

'As player, you should be aware': Root on Bairstow-Carey stumping controversy

Joe Root

'As player, you should be aware': Root on Bairstow-Carey stumping controversy
England batter and former skipper Joe Root shared his surprising take on the incident that saw Jonny Bairstow dismissed uniquely in the Ashes series 2023. Root highlighted the need for players to be more aware while acknowledging the legality of the dismissal.


Jonny Bairstow was on 10 runs in the second Test, when after ducking a ball, Bairstow casually stepped outside his crease, assuming the ball was dead. However, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey seized the opportunity, swiftly stumping Bairstow before he could return to safety.


In the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Board’s documentary, The Ashes 2023 Our Take, Joe Root reflects on the incident with candor.  “Jonny will hate me saying this, but if you stay in your crease you can’t get given out, can you? At the end of the day it is within the laws of the game. You should be aware as a player,” he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

