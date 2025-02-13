“It wasn’t easy batting out there... Had to settle in and then batting with the tail had to take a few risks, and glad it all paid off,” he added

Charith Asalanka. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Asalanka’s career-best powers SL to 49-run win x 00:00

Sri Lanka pulled off a stunning comeback against world champions Australia to clinch a 49-run win in the first ODI here on Wednesday after a century by captain Charith Asalanka.

Defending a modest target of 215, Sri Lanka bowled out the visitors for 165 inside 34 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Asalanka smashed a career-best 127 before chipping in with the crucial wicket of Alex Carey (41), while Maheesh Theekshana took 4-40 to help scuttle Australia’s chase. “It wasn’t easy batting out there... Had to settle in and then batting with the tail had to take a few risks, and glad it all paid off,” he added.

