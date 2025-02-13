B’desh cricketer Akhter banned for corruption

Akhter approached a player and offered her $16,000 to be dismissed hit wicket at the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Bangladesh women’s cricketer Shohely Akhter has been banned from all cricket for five years after admitting to five breaches of the ICC’s anti-corruption code.

Akhter approached a player and offered her $16,000 to be dismissed hit wicket at the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023.

