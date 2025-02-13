Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bdesh cricketer Akhter banned for corruption

B’desh cricketer Akhter banned for corruption

Updated on: 13 February,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  Dubai
AFP |

Top

Akhter approached a player and offered her $16,000 to be dismissed hit wicket at the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023

B’desh cricketer Akhter banned for corruption

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
B’desh cricketer Akhter banned for corruption
x
00:00

Bangladesh women’s cricketer Shohely Akhter has been banned from all cricket for five years after admitting to five breaches of the ICC’s anti-corruption code.


Also Read: Spin in the tale!


Akhter approached a player and offered her $16,000 to be dismissed hit wicket at the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bangladesh cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK