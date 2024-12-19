Breaking News
Elephanta ferry capsize: How three CISF heroes rescued 35 in minutes
Mumbai: We were misled, say parents of those caught in college admissions scam
Elephanta boat tragedy: Tourists missed the boarding ill-fated boat, then saw it going down right in front of their eyes
Bill to prevent ‘urban naxal’ threat tabled, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says existing laws ineffective
Central Railway has idle AC local train, Western Railway passengers want it to run from Bhayandar
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ash departs just like his first Test captain Dhoni

Ash departs just like his first Test captain Dhoni

Updated on: 19 December,2024 06:06 AM IST  |  Brisbane
PTI |

Top

Dhoni retired from red-ball cricket in 2014, while Kumble stepped away in 2008. While Ashwin and Dhoni played their final Test Down Under, and called it quits on their own terms, Kumble, whose retirement was prompted by a finger injury, played his last match in New Delhi

Ash departs just like his first Test captain Dhoni

MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Ash departs just like his first Test captain Dhoni
x
00:00

A heavy sense of deja vu accompanied R Ashwin’s retirement from international cricket as it reminded the cricket fraternity of the days when MS Dhoni and Anil Kumble, just like the wily off-spinner, exited the scene abruptly in the middle of a series against Australia.


Dhoni retired from red-ball cricket in 2014, while Kumble stepped away in 2008. While Ashwin and Dhoni played their final Test Down Under, and called it quits on their own terms, Kumble, whose retirement was prompted by a finger injury, played his last match in New Delhi.


Dhoni announced his sudden retirement from Test cricket in December 2014, right in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India trailing 0-2 in the four-match series. His announcement came completely out of the blue.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy ms dhoni anil kumble ravichandran ashwin India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK