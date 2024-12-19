Dhoni retired from red-ball cricket in 2014, while Kumble stepped away in 2008. While Ashwin and Dhoni played their final Test Down Under, and called it quits on their own terms, Kumble, whose retirement was prompted by a finger injury, played his last match in New Delhi

MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ash departs just like his first Test captain Dhoni x 00:00

A heavy sense of deja vu accompanied R Ashwin’s retirement from international cricket as it reminded the cricket fraternity of the days when MS Dhoni and Anil Kumble, just like the wily off-spinner, exited the scene abruptly in the middle of a series against Australia.

Dhoni retired from red-ball cricket in 2014, while Kumble stepped away in 2008. While Ashwin and Dhoni played their final Test Down Under, and called it quits on their own terms, Kumble, whose retirement was prompted by a finger injury, played his last match in New Delhi.

Dhoni announced his sudden retirement from Test cricket in December 2014, right in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India trailing 0-2 in the four-match series. His announcement came completely out of the blue.

