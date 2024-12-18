"You are a true OG & legend of Indian Cricket": Rohit on Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin retired from cricket as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket history. With 537 wickets in 106 matches, he is only behind legendary spinner Anil Kumble who has 619 scalps

Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: File Pic)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma took to his official social media handle to pen down a joyous note to the country's spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin.

"We’ve played together for so many years and created so many memories which I’ll cherish forever. You’ve been a match winner since match 1 & left a lasting impression on all the young bowlers coming through the ranks. I’m sure we’ll have a lot of upcoming young bowlers with the classic Ashwin action. You are a true OG & legend of Indian Cricket & World Cricket and this team will miss having you. Wishing the best to you & your lovely family for what lies ahead. ❤️", wrote Rohit Sharma on Instagram. Taking to Instagram:

The veteran made the decision after the third Test match against Australia which ended in a draw.

The veteran further said that he will continue to play club cricket.

"I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ravichandran Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test here in a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma during which he declined to take any questions and left after making the announcement.

Ravichandran Ashwin also featured in the day-night Test match in Adelaide in which he ended up taking one wicket.

"He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit after Ravichandran Ashwin left the stage.

The third Test match between India and Australia ended in a draw as rain yet again played a spoilsport. The five-match Test series between the sides is now levelled at 1-1.

Dominating the Test format of the game, Ashwin ended his career with the record of the most number of player of the series awards. He is levelled at the top with Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who also has 11 awards to his name.

India's premier spinner enjoys the top spot on the list of fastest players to complete 350 Test wickets. The veteran took just 66 matches to achieve the milestone.